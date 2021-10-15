>CSK vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 60: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online: It could well be the last dance for MS Dhoni on a cricket field as his Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai in the final of the IPL on Friday 15. CSK are in the ninth final in their 12 appearances so far, while Kolkata Knight Riders have made it to the final for the first time after the 2014 season.

Chennai Super Kings have three titles so far, while KKR have bagged two. It could well be a clash between the two captains, who might not have contributed with the batbut have been superb as tacticians for the side.

CSK beat Delhi Capitals to make it to the finals, while Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals to seal their berth. Under Eoin Morgan, the side has been a resurgent force in the UAE leg and could well go all the way this time.

The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Friday, October 15 at 07:30 pm IST.

>Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

>Where to watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney + Hotstar.

>Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up:

>Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood

>Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

