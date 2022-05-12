CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: MS Dhoni And Co Aim to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians

CSK vs MI Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The two arch-rivals will lock horns against each other to prove their supremacy over each other in the high-octane clash. It will be more crucial for Chennai Super Kings as they need to win the match to keep their playoff hopes alive. Read More
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have locked horns on 35 occasions in the Indian Premier League. Out of which Mumbai has won 20 matches whereas Chennai has emerged victorious on 15 occasions. In the last five outings, however, CSK has a 3-2 lead over the Mumbai side
Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
It has been a roller coaster ride for CSK this season as they have failed to get consistent results this season. However, in their last match, they outclassed Delhi Capitals and registered a massive 91-run win to improve their NRR. The fresh opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has finally worked well for them as the duo has provided them good starts in the last three matches. The Yellow Army suffered a massive blow on Wednesday as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament.
On the other side, Mumbai Indians are having a forgettable season so far as they have won just two matches out of 11. They are the only team who are out of the playoffs race. Captain Rohit Sharma’s lean patch with the bat has been a big area of concern alongside the injury of Suryakumar Yadav. While Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best in the last match against KKR with his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL.
