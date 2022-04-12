Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 as they will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ravindra Jadeja’s side is heading into the Tuesday game after suffering a loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The team scored 154 runs in 20 overs as Moeen Ali hammered 48 runs off 35 balls. However, the bowlers couldn’t defend the total as SRH scored a win in 17.4 overs. Coming to Royal Challengers Bangalore, they are fourth in the standings with three wins and one loss.

The team scored an easy win in the last match against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Anuj Rawat was the hero for the Men in Red and Gold as he smacked 66 runs to help his team chase the target of 152.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings enjoy clear domination over Royal Challengers Bangalore when it comes to head-to-head records. The two teams have clashed against each other 29 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Out of 29 matches, CSK scored the win in 19 games while the rest of nine matches saw RCB emerging as a winner.

CSK vs RCB last five games’ results

Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings won by 69 runs.

Chennai Super Kings won by eight wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 37 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by one run.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

DY Patil Stadium is expected to offer a balanced track on Tuesday as it has equal purchase for both the batters and bowlers. The surface offers an even bounce and has a lot of grass and moisture. Thus, the batters will find it easy to score runs. Meanwhile, the spinners can also come into play. The pitch has a slow turn to offer. Since it is a night match, dew is unavoidable. Thus, batting first should be an ideal choice for both teams.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20)

T20 matches played at the venue: 13

Matches won by the team batting first: 3

Matches won by the team batting second: 10

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 205/2, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 112/8, Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 152

