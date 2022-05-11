CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Likely be Ruled Out of Remainder of IPL 2022: Report

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has missed his team’s last game against Delhi Capitals owing to an injury, could very well be ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. CSK are left with three more matches and they need to win all three to have a shot at the playoff spot and hope RCB and RR lose their remaining games.

Jadeja did not feature in CSK’s drubbing on DC after the allrounder seemed to have injured his arm while fielding during the team’s game against Royal Challenges Bangalore. Shivam Dube had replaced the spin-bowling allrounder against DC. CSK will be up against already eliminated Mumbai Indians on Thursday followed by games against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

A report in Times of India stated, “The CSK camp assessed his injury for the last couple of days but it hasn’t exactly got better". The report further adds that CSK may not risk Jadeja further in the tournament knowing that they do have a very bleak chance of qualifying to the playoffs from here on.

Apart from the injury, Jadeja’s own form has been a worrying factor for CSK with the Saurashtra allrounder managing just 116 and five wickets in the 10 matches he has played so far. This reported break could also come as boon for the terribly out of form Jadeja ahead of India’s home series against South Africa series and the subsequent England tour. His poor performance in IPL 2022 has already put question marks over his place in India’s 2022 T20 World Cup Squad, to be held later this year.

With Gujarat Titans already qualified for the playoffs and Mumbai Indians eliminated, eight teams are now vying for the remaining three playoff spots. Lucknow Super Giants with 16 points are firm favourites to book a play as they would need just one more win from their remaining two games to do that. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals – both with 14 points – and 4 points clear of their nearest competitors DC, SRH, KKR and PBKS – all of whom have 10 points each. While RR have three games remaining, RCB have two. KKR are also left with two games in the league while the rest have three games remaining.

