CSR vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Andhra Premier League 2022, July 7, 1 PM IST

CSR vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Coastal Riders and Rayalaseema Kings: Coastal Riders will have a go at Rayalaseema Kings in the third match of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Both the teams made a dismal start to the league and will be hoping for redemption on Thursday. Coastal Riders lost their opening match to Godavari Titans by two runs. The match was interrupted by rain in the second innings. However, the Riders lost the encounter as they scored only 32 runs in seven overs while chasing a total of 115 runs.

Rayalaseema Kings endured a defeat against Uttarandhra Lions by five wickets in the season opener. Batters let the team down by the Kings posted only 99 runs on the scoreboard while batting first. The team will be hoping for a much better performance by Abhishek Reddy and Girinath Reddy with the bat.

Ahead of the match between the Coastal Riders and Rayalaseema Kings, here is everything you need to know:

CSR vs RYLS Telecast

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings game will not be telecast in India.

CSR vs RYLS Live Streaming

The CSR vs RYLS fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CSR vs RYLS Match Details

Coastal Riders and Rayalaseema Kings will play against each other at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 1:00 PM IST on July 07, Thursday.

CSR vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhupathiraju Munish Verma

Vice-Captain: Pranith Manyala

Suggested Playing XI for CSR vs RYLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: K N Prudhvi Raj

Batters: Guramkonda Jayavardhan, Chengalet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pranith Manyala, Shaik Rasheed

All-rounders: Jarajapu Durgakumar, Bhupathiraju Munish Verma, Nagullulri Madhav

Bowlers: Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, V Srikanth

CSR vs RYLS2 Probable XIs

Coastal Riders: Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chengalet Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), Pranith Manyala, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma, Sirla Srinivas, S Zaheer Abbas, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Madha Deepak, Pinninti Varma, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk)

Rayalaseema Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Abhishek Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jaravardhan Jayavardhan, Girinath Reddy (c), KN Prudhvi Rah (wk), V Srikanth, Santosh Kumar, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Nagullulri Madhav, Adivishnu Surya

