CT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction: MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's SA20 2023 Match

CT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants: MI Cape Town will look to keep their winning momentum intact as they are set to face Durban’s Super Giants today in the SA20. The match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants is scheduled to be played at the Newlands in Cape Town. MI Cape Town clinched a convincing eight-wicket triumph over Paarl Royals to kick off the campaign on a promising note. English pacer Jofra Archer picked up three wickets to restrict Paar Royals to 142. Later, opening batter Dewald Brevis played a blistering knock of unbeaten 70 as MI Cape Town comfortably scored the winning runs with 27 balls to spare.

ALSO READ | ‘Bahut Bada Karna Padega and Bada Karunga’: Prithvi Shaw Told His Coach Before the Season

Advertisement

Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, will head into the game after enduring a 16-run defeat at the hands of Joburg Super Kings in their last fixture. Batting first, Joburg Super Kings had registered a formidable total of 190. Durban’s Super Giants skipper Quinton de Kock played a fine knock of 78. However, his valiant efforts went in vain as Durban’s Super Giants could only manage to reach 174.

Ahead of the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

CT vs DUR Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants match.

CT vs DUR Live Streaming

The match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

CT vs DUR Match Details

The CT vs DUR match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, January 13, at 9:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

CT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t Want to Miss My Last Bus Drive with Team’: Ex-Coach Reveals Dhoni’s Words Ahead of 2019 WC Semi-final

Suggested Playing XI for CT vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Mayers, Dewald Brevis

Advertisement

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Duan Jansen

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Keshav Maharaj

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Possible Staring XI:

MI Cape Town Predicted Starting Line-up: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

Durban’s Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here