CT vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings: Both MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings will be aiming for a comeback to winning ways on Saturday. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Newlands in Cape Town. MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings have enjoyed similar outings in the tournament so far.

MI Cape Town kickstarted the tournament with a win against Paarl Royals. They scored an eight-wicket win by chasing 143 runs within 15.3 overs. The franchise failed to make a mark against Durban Super Giants. It was a poor batting performance by the team, as they recorded only 152 runs in the first innings.

Joburg Super Kings also started the T20 Championship with a win against Durban Super Giants. Donavon Ferreira steered the team to a total of 190 runs owing to a knock of 82 runs. In their second match against Paarl Royals, they collapsed at a score of 81 runs and lost the game by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

CT vs JOH Telecast

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

CT vs JOH Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

CT vs JOH Match Details

CT vs JOH match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 9:00 PM IST on January 14, Saturday.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain - Sam Curran

Suggested Playing XI for CT vs JOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Rashid Khan

CT vs JOH Probable XIs:

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams

