CT vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals: The first edition of the SA20 league kick starts on January 10, Tuesday. The tournament opener will feature MI Cape Town squaring off against Paarl Royals at Newlands in Cape Town. A total of six teams- Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, MI Cape Town, Durban’s Super Giants, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape- will be participating in the tournament.

The league will host 33 matches with the final scheduled for February 11. Both MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals have a handful of celebrated players in their teams. Rashid Khan will be leading the MI side while it also boasts of having players like Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone.

Speaking of Paarl Royals, they will be playing under the leadership of David Miller. The team has the best batting line-up as they have acquired the services of Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, and Jos Buttler.

Ahead of the match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, here is everything you need to know:

CT vs PRL Telecast

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

CT vs PRL Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

CT vs PRL Match Details

CT vs PRL match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 09:00 PM IST on January 10, Tuesday.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sam Curran

Vice-Captain - David Miller

Suggested Playing XI for CT vs PRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der-Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer

CT vs PRL Probable XIs:

MI Cape Town: Sam Curran, Odean Smith, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Rassie van der-Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jos Buttler, Wihan Lubbe, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Ferisco Adams

