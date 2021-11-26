>CTB vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 match between Canterbury Kings and Wellington Firebirds: New Zealand’s premier Men’s T20 domestic tournament - Super Smash T20 2021-22 kickstarts from November 26, Friday. The season opening encounter will see last season’s two finalists take field against each other as the Canterbury Kings lock horns with defending champions Wellington Firebirds. The match will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the game starts at 11:10 AM IST.

The Wellington Firebirds, who beat the same opponents by five wickets in the summit clash last season, will be hoping to start their title defence with a win and lift the prestigious silverware for the third consecutive time. Meanwhile, the Canterbury Kings will have revenge on their minds as the domestic T20 crown was the only one they missed last summer. The team had clinched the Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield.

Both sides faced each other thrice last season including the final, the Kings managed to win one of the three games. But as the Men’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 starts with a Grand Final rematch, fans can expect a thrilling encounter between these two teams on Friday.

>Ahead of the match between Canterbury Kings and Wellington Firebirds; here is everything you need to know:

>CTB vs WF Telecast

There will be no telecast of the CTB vs WF match in India.

>CTB vs WF Live Streaming

The Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds fixture will be streamed live on Fancode.

>CTB vs WF Match Details

Canterbury Kings will go up against Wellington Firebirds at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 11:10 AM IST on Friday, November 26.

>CTB vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-Captain: Finn Allen

>Suggested Playing XI for CTB vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Michael Bracewell, Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Peter Younghusband

Bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Will Williams

>CTB vs WF Probable XIs:

Canterbury Kings: Cole McConchie (C), Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher (WK), Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Will O’Rourke, Henry Shipley, Will Williams

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell (C), Hamish Bennett, Finn Allen (WK), Luke Georgeson, Jamie Gibson, Nick Greenwood, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband

