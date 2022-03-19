CTC vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between City Cricket Club and Tengapara C.C: City Cricket Club and Tengapara C.C will have a go at each other in the 25th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. The game will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 9:00 am IST on March 20, Sunday.

City Cricket Club are the top side in Group B. They secured victory in their first three matches to sit at the top of the points table. The franchise defeated Tinsukia Town Club in its last game by 28 runs. It was a top-class batting effort by City Cricket as they posted 182 runs in their 20 overs. Rahul Hazarika was the wrecker-in-chief as he returned with a big knock of 107 runs.

Tengapara CC, on the other hand, have won two games while losing one match. For Tengapara, the bowlers have delivered a standout performance in the tournament. In their last game against BDMTCC, they restricted the opposition at 127 runs to score a win by four runs.

Ahead of the match between City Cricket Club and Tengapara C.C; here is everything you need to know:

CTC vs TCC Telecast

City Cricket Club vs Tengapara C.C game will not be telecast in India.

CTC vs TCC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CTC vs TCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 9:00 am IST on March 20, Sunday.

CTC vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bishal Dey

Vice-Captain - Sibsankar Roy

Suggested Playing XI for CTC vs TCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Arnab Nath Sarkar

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Moina Basfor, Subhankar Ghosh

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Tej, Bishal Dey

Bowlers: Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Samrat Biswas

CTC vs TCC Probable XIs:

City Cricket Club: Sibsankar Roy, Rohan Hazarika, Rahul Hazarika, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Om Prakash Mahanta, Angshuman Katoni, Dhritish Rahang, Romario Sharma (c), Tej, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Tengapara C.C: Sujit Nandi, Sumit Basfor, Sayan Banerjee, Subham Das, Bishal Dey, Raja Karmakar, Arnab Nath Sarkar, Moina Basfor, Subhankar Ghosh, Samrat Biswas, Uttam Basfor

