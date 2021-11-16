>CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Catalunya CC and Falco: Catalunya CC will go up against Falco in the upcoming 32nd match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. Videres Cricket Ground will host the high-octane clash at 12:00 AM IST on November 17, Wednesday. Both the teams will be eyeing a victory in the clash to remain in contention for a playoff spot.

Catalunya CC are third in the points table with three victories and one loss from seven league matches. The team has done well in the recent past as they are coming after securing a win against Punjab Warriors and Gracia by 14 runs and nine wickets, respectively. Catalunya will fancy continuing their winning streak to confirm their presence in the top four.

Advertisement

Talking about Falco, they are standing at fourth place with three victories from five league matches. The team’s only loss in the competition has come against Punjab Warriors.

>Ahead of the match between Catalunya CC and Falco; here is everything you need to know:

>CTL vs FAL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Catalunya CC vs Falco match in India.

>CTL vs FAL Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will live stream the Catalunya CC vs Falco encounter in India.

>CTL vs FAL Match Details

The Catalunya CC vs Falco match will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 17, Wednesday.

>CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Sheraz

Vice-Captain:Syed Sherazi

>Suggested Playing XI for CTL vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rauf Zaman, Zeeshan Raza

Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Hamza Nisar

All-rounders: Adeel Sarwar, Shabaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Shaukat

Bowlers: Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz

>CTL vs FAL Probable XIs:

Catalunya CC: Muhammad Basit, Yasir Ali, Rauf Zaman, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat, Hamza Nisar

Falco: Zeeshan Raza(wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput, Naeem Shah, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Ghazanfar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here