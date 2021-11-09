CTL vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Catalunya CC and Hira Sabadell: Catalunya CC will face Hira Sabadell in the upcoming 18th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. Videres Cricket Ground will host the clash at 12:00 am IST on November 10, Wednesday. It is a must-win encounter for both teams to remain in contention for a playoff spot.

Catalunya CC are yet to taste success in the ECS Barcelona 2021. The team has featured in three league matches so far. Out of three games, their two matches were washed out due to rain while they lost one game against table-toppers Catalunya Tigers by 29 runs.

Talking about Hira Sabadell, the team needs to regroup itself at the earliest to aim for a top-four finish. Sabadell have just one victory to their name from four league matches. Also, the team is coming after a defeat in their previous game by 33 runs against Catalunya Tigers.

Ahead of the match between Catalunya CC and Hira Sabadell; here is everything you need to know:

>CTL vs HIS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Catalunya CC vs Hira Sabadell match in India

>CTL vs HIS Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will live stream the Catalunya CC vs Hira Sabadell encounter in India.

>CTL vs HIS Match Details

The Catalunya CC vs Hira Sabadell match will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 10, Wednesday.

>CTL vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sufian Ansar

Vice-Captain- Mubashar Irshad

>Suggested Playing XI for CTL vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rauf Zaman

Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad

All-rounders: Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Anwar Ul-Haq

Bowlers: Adnan Abbas, Syed Sherazi, Mehmood Akhtar, Shahbaz Shaukat

>CTL vs HIS Probable XIs:

Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Basit, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Anwar Ul-Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Abid Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Mehmood Akhtar

