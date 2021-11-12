>CTL vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Catalunya CC and Punjab Warriors: Catalunya CC will lock horns with Punjab Warriors in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, on Friday, November 12. The two teams will play against each other at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST.

Catalunya CC will be disappointed as three of their matches were abandoned. The team have played just two full matches so far where they won and lost each. They are currently placed at the third spot in the standings with five points to their name.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, are going through a rough patch of form, as they have managed to win just one of the four matches played thus far and currently sit at the bottom of the standings with two points. Their batters need to start scoring runs to halt their setback streak in this competition.

Ahead of the match between Catalunya CC and Punjab Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>CTL vs PUW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Catalunya CC vs Punjab Warriors match in India

>CTL vs PUW Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Catalunya CC vs Punjab Warriors encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>CTL vs PUW Match Details

The match will be played at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, in Girona, Spain at 09:30 PM IST on Friday, November 12.

>CTL vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Gurjit Singh

>Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Shaukat

>Suggested Playing XI for CTL vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman

>Batters: Tajinder Singh, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gurpreet Singh, Hamza Nisar

>All-rounders: Shahbaz Shaukat, Gurjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh

>Bowlers: Manpreet Singh, Syed Sherazi, Paramvir Singh

>CTL vs PUW Probable XIs

>Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Yasir Ali, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Rauf Zaman (WK), Ameer Abdullah, Razaqat Ali, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem

>Punjab Warriors: Tejpal Singh, Gurjit Singh (C), Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Tajinder Padda, Tajinder Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Charanjeet Singh

