>CTT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Catalunya Tigers and Gracia: The 21st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will see Catalunya Tigers (CTT) facing off against Gracia (GRA) on Thursday, November 11. The two teams will face each other at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, in Girona, Spain at 09:30 PM IST.

Catalunya Tigers have won four of the five matches played so far and are currently placed at the top of the points table with eight points to their name. They come into match after defeating Montcada Royal by nine wickets last time out.

Garcia, on the other hand, are no pushovers as they too have won both their opening matches of this season in emphatic fashion. They first defeated the Punjab Warriors by 90 runs, then got the better of Hira CC Sabadell and won the match by 72 runs.

Ahead of the match between Catalunya Tigers and Gracia; here is everything you need to know:

>CTT vs GRA Telecast

The Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia game will not be telecast in India.

>CTT vs GRA Live Streaming

The match between Catalunya Tigers and Gracia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CTT vs GRA Match Details

The Catalunya Tigers will face Gracia at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, in Girona, Spain at 9:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 11.

>CTT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kuldeep Lal

Asjad Butt

S>uggested Playing XI for CTT vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Lal, Awais Ahmed

>Batters: Sheraz Iqbal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

>Allrounders: Asjad Butt, Waqas Meraj, Heera Mahey

>Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Umar Mughal

>CTT vs GRA Probable XIs

>Catalunya Tigers: Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C)

>Gracia: Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (WK), Heera Mahey (C), Trilochan Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Thakur, Sandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rajwinder Singh

