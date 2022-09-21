Curtly Ambrose Birthday: Top Bowling Spells of the Impeccable West Indies Legend

West Indies were a fearsome side in the 70s and 80s. The Calypso Kings featured a bowling line-up that included legends like Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Ian Bishop. The 90s’ saw the emergence of the infallible Curtly Ambrose. A giant of the game in every sense, Curtly Ambrose is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for West Indies with over 400 wickets to his tally. Ambrose was a man of few words on and off the pitch. But his blood-curdling stare could rile up even the most premier batters of the world.

On his 59th birthday, here’s a recap of the top 5 five bowling spells of Curtly Ambrose

7-25 vs Australia (Perth, 1993)

Ambrose produced one of the finest spells in the history of Test cricket when he demolished Australia’s batting line-up single-handedly in the Perth Test match of 1993. The lanky pacer took 7 wickets in Australia’s first innings in the series decider. With the series tantalizingly poised at 1-1, Ambrose delivered when it mattered the most. On the back of Ambrose’s spell of 7-25, West Indies registered a famous Test series win down under. 6-24 vs England (Port of Spain, 1994)

The West Indies pace legend recorded an astonishing spell of 6-24 against England in the fourth innings of the 1994 Test at Port of Spain. England’s batting line-up, which included the likes of Mike Atherton and Alec Stewart, just couldn’t handle the fiery Ambrose. West Indies, thanks to Ambrose’s fiery spell, bundled up the visitors at 46 runs in the final innings to register a comprehensive Test win. 8-45 vs England (Bridgetown, 1990)

Curtly Ambrose enjoyed bowling against England and his stats are testimony to it. In the 4th Test against England during the 1990 series, Ambrose dismantled the England batting line-up with his disciplined bowling. Chasing 356, England capitulated in front of Curtly Ambrose who finished with a memorable spell of 8-45. Many cricket pundits regard this spell as one of the finest in the history of Test cricket. 6-34 vs South Africa (Bridgetown, 1992)

The Proteas had victory in sight in the only Test against West Indies in 1992. While chasing 201 in the fourth innings, skipper Kepler Wessels played a valuable knock of 74. But it wasn’t enough against the inevitable Ambrose. The legendary speedster produced a great spell of 6-34 to win the match for his team. 4-46 vs Australia (Adelaide, 1993)

In the Adelaide Test match of 1993, Ambrose stunned the hosts in the fourth innings. Australia needed only 186 runs to win the match and the series, however, Ambrose had other ideas. The fearsome Ambrose destroyed the Australian batting line-up with his spell of 4-46, taking his side to a one-run victory in a thrilling contest.

