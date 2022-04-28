CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club: Chanmarians Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will lock horns with each other on Thursday to conclude the league round of MCL T20 2022. Both the teams are enjoying a fine ride in the competition and they have already qualified for the playoffs.

Chanmarians Cricket Club are at the top of the points table. They are yet to suffer a loss in the league as they won eight league games while their one match was abandoned due to rain. CHC clinched a nail-biting thriller in their last game by defeating LCC by nine runs.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, on the other hand, are second in the standings with five wins, two losses, and two abandoned games. They must have gained a lot of confidence in their last match as they thumped RVCC by 65 runs.

Ahead of the match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

CVCC vs CHC Telecast

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

CVCC vs CHC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CVCC vs CHC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Saidingliana Sailo

Vice-Captain - Khawlhring Vanlalruata

Suggested Playing XI for CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saidingliana Sailo, William Pachuau

Batters: Khawlhring Vanlalruata, Khawlhring Lalremruata, B Lalchhuanawma

All-rounders: Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga

Bowlers: Bobby Zothansanga, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalhruaitluanga, Rosiamliana Ralte

CVCC vs CHC Probable XIs:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Khawlhring Vanlalruata, Lalhruai Ralte, Laltleipuia, Lalruatdika, Rayesh Chhetri, Lalnuntluanga (c), Ricky Lalthlamuana, William Pachuau (wk), Rosiamliana Ralte, Akash Singh, Sumit Lama

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Zoremsanga, Lalhruaizela, Lalhruaitluanga, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, B Lalchhuanawma, G Libion, Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalnunkima Varte

