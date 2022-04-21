CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club: Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club will lock horns with each other on Thursday, April 21, at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Both the teams are struggling in the league and need to bring their A-game to the fore at the earliest.

Luangmual Cricket Club are fourth in the points table with two wins and three losses. The team returned back to the winning ways in its last match by defeating Kulikawn Cricket Club by four wickets. LCC delivered a dominating performance with the ball as they restricted the opposition to 104 runs in 20 overs. G Lalbiakvela was the top performer for his team with three wickets.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club are placed a rung below Luangmual Cricket Club in the points table. They have won one out of five matches while their two games were abandoned due to rain. The team is heading into the Thursday encounter on the back of a cancelled match against Chanmarians Cricket Club.

Ahead of the match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

CVCC vs LCC Telecast

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

CVCC vs LCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CVCC vs LCC Match Details. The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 21, Thursday.

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalrempuia

Vice-Captain - Lalnuntluanga

Suggested Playing XI for CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: H Lalbiakhlua

Batters: Lalrinfela, Zaithanmawia, K Vanlalruata, Lalrempuia

All-rounders: G Lalbiakvela, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga

Bowlers: William Pachuau, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalrinchhana

CVCC vs LCC Probable XIs:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Laltleipuia, Lalruatdika (wk), Akash Singh, K Vanlalruata, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga (c), Rayesh Chhetri, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, William Pachuau, Lalthlamuana, Lalhruaimawia Ralt

Luangmual Cricket Club: Joseph Vanlalruata, H Lalbiakhlua (wk), Lalrinchhana (c), Zaithanmawia, David S Malsawmtluanga, G Lalbiakvela, Lalrempuia, Lalrinfela, B Lalnunfela, Abhay, Malsawmkima Ralte

