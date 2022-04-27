CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, MCL T20 2022, April 27, 9 AM IST

CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will go one-on-one against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club in the Wednesday encounter of the MCL T20 2022. The first match between the two sides was won by RVCC as they easily defended 156 runs in their 20 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter C Vanlalhruaia was the wrecker-in-chief for his team as he smacked not out 51 runs.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will hope to avenge their previous loss on Wednesday. The team is placed at the third place in the points table with four wins, two losses, and two abandoned games. They are on a three-match winning streak and will be thus high on confidence.

Coming to Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, they are occupying a place above CVCC in the standings. The team has accumulated 11 points with five wins from eight league games. RVCC handed a defeat to LCC in the last game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

CVCC vs RVCC Telecast

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club game will not be broadcast in India.

CVCC vs RVCC Live Streaming

The CVCC vs RVCC match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CVCC vs RVCC Match Details

The CVCC vs RVCC match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 09:00 AM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Johan Lalbiakkima

Vice-Captain: Lalhruaimawia Ralte

Suggested Playing XI for CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: Vanlalthafamkima, Johan Lalbiakkima, Khawlhring Vanlalruata

All-rounders: Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Remruadtdika Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga

Bowlers: B Laltlanmawia, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalrinfela Zadeng

CVCC vs RVCC Probable XIs

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Ricky Lalthlamuana, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Rayesh Chhetri, Lalnuntluanga (c), Lalruatdika, Laltleipuia, Akash Singh, William Pachuau (wk), Khawlhring Vanlalruata, Sumit Lama

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Lalrinfela Zadeng, B Laltlanmawia, C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Remruatfela, J Lalthankhuma, Vanlalthafamkima, A Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Remruadtdika Ralte

