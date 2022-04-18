CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club will square off against each other in the upcoming game of the MCL T20 2022 on Monday, April 18. The two teams will play at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Both Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club are doing well in the league and are coming after scoring a victory in their last league match.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club are heading into the game after beating Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by 48 runs. It was a good bowling performance by the team as they restricted the opposition to a score of 99. They are fourth in the points table with one loss, one win, and one abandoned match.

As far as Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club are concerned, they are doing a good job in the league. The team has scored a victory in two league matches while losing just one match. In their last match, the team defended a low score of 119 against Luangmual Cricket Club to register a win by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

CVCC vs RVCC Telecast

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

CVCC vs RVCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CVCC vs RVCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 18, Monday.

CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalrinfela Zadeng

Vice-Captain - Sumit Lama

Suggested Playing XI for CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: Vanlalthafamkima, Khawlhring Vanlalruata, Johan Lalbiakkima

All-rounders: Remruadtdika Ralte, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga

Bowlers: B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosiamliana Ralte

CVCC vs RVCC Probable XIs:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Rayesh Chhetri, Lalnuntluanga (c), Lalruatdika, Khawlhring Vanlalruata, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama, Laltleipuia, Akash Singh, Ricky Lalthlamuana, William Pachuau (wk)

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: B Laltlanmawia, C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, A Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Remruadtdika Ralte, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, J Lalthankhuma, Vanlalthafamkima

