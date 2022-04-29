CWA vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Cornwall Warriors and Middlesex Titans: In their second-last league match of the Jamaica T10 2022, Cornwall Warriors will fight a battle with Middlesex Titans. Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica will host the promising game of cricket on April 30, Saturday. Since the tournament is heading towards its business days, both teams will be under pressure.

Cornwall Warriors are fourth in the points table with three wins and four losses. The team needs to be consistent with its performances to make a place in the top four. Warriors were hammered by United Stars in their last game by 48 runs as they failed to chase 121 runs.

Middlesex Titans are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. They have lost as many as three league matches while winning just two games. Their last game against table-topper Surrey Kings was canceled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Cornwall Warriors and Middlesex Titans, here is everything you need to know:

CWA vs MIT Telecast

Cornwall Warriors vs Middlesex Titans game will not be telecast in India.

CWA vs MIT Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CWA vs MIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

CWA vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jamie Merchant

Vice-Captain - Jevoy Spence

Suggested Playing XI for CWA vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tristan Coleman, Jevoy Spence

Batters: Ockeeno Farqhason, Kerry Holness, Wayne Davis

All-rounders: Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Errol Thomas

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Jermaine Jerome Levy, Omar Samuels

CWA vs MIT Probable XIs:

Cornwall Warriors: Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence(wk), Paul Palmer, Ockeeno Farquharson, Andre McCarthy, Kerry Holness, Derval Green, Damian Bryce, Jerome Daley, Jermaine Levy, Omar Samuels

Middlesex Titans: Albert Gopie, Romone Francis, Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Tristan Coleman(wk), Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie, Errol Thomas, Sherdon Allen

