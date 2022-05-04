CWA vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers: In the 5/6 Playoff match of the Jamaica T10 2022, we have Cornwall Warriors playing against Surrey Risers. The two teams will face each other at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on Wednesday.

Both Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers failed to make an impact during the league stage. They will hope to come up with good performances on Wednesday to give a good end to their campaign in the league. Cornwall Warriors finished at the fifth place in the points table. They won just four out of their 10 league matches.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Surrey Risers ended the league round as the wooden spooners. They could win only three league matches while losing seven games. The previous two games between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers were dominated by Warriors as they registered wins by two runs and six wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers, here is everything you need to know:

CWA vs SRI Telecast

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers game will not be telecast in India.

CWA vs SRI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CWA vs SRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on May 04, Wednesday.

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chadwick Walton

Vice-Captain - Delbert Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for CWA vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Ricardo Mcintosh, Chadwick Walton

Batters: Sadique Henry, Kerry Holness, Delbert Gayle, Damian Ebanks

All-rounders: Warren Campbell, Andre Mccarthy

Bowlers: Omar Samuels, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser

CWA vs SRI Probable XIs:

Cornwall Warriors: Jevoy Spence (wk), Derval Green, Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Michael Frew (c), Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks

Surrey Risers: Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (Wk), Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan, Akim Fraser, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Delbert Gayle

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here