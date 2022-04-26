CWA vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Royals:

Cornwall Warriors will play Surrey Royals in the upcoming match of the Jamaica T10 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica’s Kingston on Tuesday, April 26. The two teams have had similar journeys in the T10 league so far.

Cornwall Warriors are second in the points table with two wins and as many losses. Warriors will hope to win this match after suffering a loss against Surrey Kings in their last match. The team endured a four-wicket loss due to a poor batting performance. There was a collapse of the batting line-up as they ended up with only 75 runs in the first innings.

Speaking of Surrey Royals, they also have four points with two wins from four games. Royals also registered a defeat in their last game. They were beaten by Surrey Risers by 26 runs. The team scored only 62 runs while chasing a total of 89.

Ahead of the match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Royals, here is everything you need to know:

CWA vs SRO Telecast

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Royals game will not be telecast in India.

CWA vs SRO Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Royals game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CWA vs SRO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park in Jamaica at 09:15 PM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

CWA vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Carlos Brown

Vice-Captain - Michael Frew

Suggested Playing XI for CWA vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jevoy Spence

Batters: Carlos Brown, Leroy Lug, Kerry Holness

All-rounders: Michael Frew, Damian Ebanks, Pete Salmon, Andre McCarthy

Bowlers: Omar Samuels, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon

CWA vs SRO Probable XIs:

Cornwall Warriors: Damian Bryce, Bryan Gayle, Michael Frew(c), Paul Palmer, Ockeeno Farquharson, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence(wk), Kerry Holness, Derval Green, Omar Samuels

Surrey Royals: Javelle Glen (c), Ryan Francis, Leroy Lug, Romaine Morrison, Pete Salmon, Carlos Brown, Everton Oharo, Malik Thompson, Raewin Senior, Leighton Leslie, Nicholson Gordon

