CWA vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jamaica T10 2022, April 28, 9:15 PM IST

CWA vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Cornwall Warriors and United Stars: Cornwall Warriors and United Stars will be playing against each other in the upcoming match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on Thursday, April 28.

Cornwall Warriors are second in the points table with three wins and as many losses. The team made a comeback to the winning ways in its last match by defeating Surrey Risers by six wickets. They comfortably chased the target of 88 runs as Derval Green shined with his impressive knock.

Speaking of United Stars, they are struggling in the competition. Stars are reeling at the second-last spot with just two wins from six league matches. United Star also secured a victory in their last game as they defeated Surrey Royals by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Cornwall Warriors and United Stars, here is everything you need to know:

CWA vs UNS Telecast

Cornwall Warriors vs United Stars game will not be telecast in India.

CWA vs UNS Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CWA vs UNS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

CWA vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kerry Holness

Vice-Captain: Alwyn Williams

Suggested Playing XI for CWA vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Walters

Batters: John Campbell, Kerry Holness, Amoi Campbell

All-rounders: Andre McCarthy, Alwyn Williams, Michael Frew, Damian Ebanks

Bowlers: Michael Thompson, Omar Samuels, Tyrone Daley

CWA vs UNS Probable XIs

Cornwall Warriors: Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy, Jevoy Spence (Wk), Derval Green, Michael Frew (C)

United Stars: Shaquille Greenwood, John Campbell (C), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Tyrone Daley, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Dwayne Hamilton, Anthony Walters (Wk), Amoi Campbell

