CWG 2022 Cricket: India Women vs Australia Women, Probable XIs

The India Women will square off against world champions Australia in the much-anticipated opener of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The Women’s T20 cricket will make its debut in the quadrennial event on Friday, July 29. Eight teams will be competing in the mega event for the three coveted medals. Team India has been placed in group A along with Pakistan, Australia, and Barbados.

India Women will be missing their stalwarts Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, but they have a promising squad in their arsenal. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side while Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy. India’s batting will heavily rely on top-order batters Shafali Verma, Mandhana, and Yastika Bhatia. On England’s pitches, pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will be vital for the side and will be expected to pick wickets with the new ball.

After winning the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Australia appears to be the clear favorite to win Gold in the CWG 2022. The Meg Lanning-led side has been absolutely dominant in all three departments of the game. Veterans Beth Mooney and Rachael Haynes were in tremendous fettle for the Aussies in the recently concluded Tri-series in Ireland. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be the pivotal player for them going ahead in the tournament.

Expect an enthralling fixture when the two titans clash in the opener in the CWG 2022 on Friday.

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Australia Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) full squads for CWG 2022

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh,

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

