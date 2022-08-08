Radha Yadav on Sunday stole the show with her remarkable fielding skills during the all-important Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 final against Australia in Birmingham. After being asked to bowl first, Indian bowlers restricted Meg Lanning & Co to 161 for 8. Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh scalped 2 wickets each while Deepti Sarma and Radha Yadav took a wicket apiece.

Radha’s bowling has always been commendable but in a must-win against a mighty Australian side, she also gave her best while fielding. She affected a brilliant run-out to get rid of the Aussie skipper and then pulled off a stunner to dismiss Tahila Mcgrath.

Radha came to bowl her second over following a great start to her spell. It was the first delivery of the 11th over when Beth Mooney played a shot to the right of the bowler and Lanning took off for a quick single. But the latter had to stop herself and return to the non-striker’s end after she saw Radha grabbing the ball.

The left-arm spinner made a sharp underarm throw to catch Lanning short of her crease by a few inches.

In the very next over, Radha took a single-handed diving catch at the backward point to remove Tahlia McGrath, who played the final despite returning a positive Covid-19 test. Deepti Sharma was into the attack and began the 12th over with a short ball, directed away from the off stump. McGrath played it to the left of backward point only to find a flying Radha who dived to her left and took a clean catch.

Earlier, Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, despite testing positive for Covid-19 and experiencing mild symptoms, has been allowed to feature in the side’s gold medal match against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Visuals ahead of the match had shown Tahlia sitting up in the stand with a mask on and kept away from the rest of the Australia team. She didn’t even join the side during the national anthem as well. Tahlia’s participation in the gold medal match was approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

(With Agency Inputs)

