CWG 2022: Member of India Women Cricket Squad Tests Positive For Covid-19

A member of the India women’s cricket team squad tested positive for covid-19 before boarding the flight for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in UK. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the news after the apex council meeting of the board on Thursday.

Women’s T20I cricket is part of CWG 2022 set to be held in Birmingham this year where India will start their campaign in July 29 when they take on world champion Australia.

Women’s cricket is making CWG debut with all the matches to be played at Edgbaston starting July 29. The gold and bronze medal matches will be held on August 7.

A total of eight teams are taking part in CWG and divided into two groups of four each. India, Australia, Barbados and Pakistan are in Group A while Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa have been placed in Group B.

In the lead up to the quadrennial games, India toured Sri Lanka for six white-ball matches. They first won a three-match T20I series 2-1 before completing a 3-0 clean sweep of the ODI series that followed.

Meanwhile, India men’s team batter KL Rahul, who was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, has also tested positive for covid-19. Rahul was named in India’s T20I squad (subject to full fitness) for the West Indies series but is now doubtful.

Rahul, who has been out of action since IPL 2022, recently underwent a surgery for hernia in Germany recently after missing the T20I series against South Africa at home due to an injury.

India’s West Indies tour starts from Friday with a three-match ODI series.

India women squad for CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

