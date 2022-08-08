CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Hail Women's Cricket Team for Silver Medal

The Indian cricket team couldn’t win the gold medal after facing a demoralising defeat against Australia. Nonetheless, they managed to win the silver and in doing so, made the country proud. From politicians to cricketers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of noted personality wished the team for their brave run in the tournament which ended with a loss to Australia. Here are some of the top reactions.

The Indian women’s cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The ‘Women In Blue’ lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired.

Losing like winning is also a habit and in the end, the self belief of the Southern Stars prevailed with the opposition taking a lot of pressure on themselves.

Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half century as Australia managed to reach 161 for eight despite a spirited fielding effort from India.

