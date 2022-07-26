CWG 2022: Significance of Letter ‘e’ At The Edgbaston Ground, India Women’s T20 Competition Venue

Commonwealth Games 2022 are slated to commence from July 28 in Birmingham, England. Ahead of the games, the letter “e" at Edgbaston has caught netizen’s eye. Many people on social media have noticed that the letter ‘e’ can be seen everywhere on the Edgbaston premises.

The letter ‘e’ is present at the entrance, on cycle stands, and on food items. Moreover, even the floodlights on the ground are designed in the shape of the letter. This has caused great intrigue amongst netizens and generated tremendous buzz on Twitter.

The much anticipated letter ‘e’ signifies ‘Edgbaston’, which is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world with a capacity of close to 25,000 spectators.

This year’s Commonwealth Games are in the news as Cricket is making its debut at the games. The renowned games will feature Women’s T20 cricket for the first time. The historic Edgbaston ground, the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, will be the venue for India’s matches during the prestigious event.

Edgbaston has a glorious history as it has hosted some memorable matches over the years. Brian Lara scripted a world record by scoring 501* for Warwickshire against Durham at this very venue in 1994.

The final of the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1973 also took place at this ground. Edgbaston ground has witnessed some of the finest moments of Indian cricket. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India defeated England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston. India’s prolific batter Virat Kohli brought up his maiden Test hundred in England on this ground by scoring a scintillating 149 in the first innings.

Many iconic Ashes Test matches have also been played at the Edgbaston ground.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Indian squad for the all-important Commonwealth Games. The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and star batter Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain. India will begin their Commonwealth Games campaign by taking on Australia on July 29. The final of the T20 cricket event will be played on August 7.

