>CYM vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Moufflons and Haidree Lions: In their next round of twin-matches in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Moufflons will be battling it out against Haidree Lions. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 4:00 pm IST and 6:00 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

Cyprus Moufflons and Haidree Lions will have their eyes set on victory to ensure their qualification for the second round of the competition. Moufflons and Lions have featured in a total of 10 games each.

Both the teams have won six games each while losing four matches. Cyprus Moufflons are second in the standings. They defeated Limassol Zalmi in their last match by 75 runs.

Haidree Lions are placed a rung below due to a low net run rate. Just like Moufflons, Lions also scripted victory in their most recent encounter as they defeated the Black Caps by 30 runs.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Moufflons and Haidree Lions; here is everything you need to know:

>CYM vs HAL Telecast

The Cyprus Moufflons vs Haidree Lions game will not be telecasted in India

>CYM vs HAL Live Streaming

The Cyprus Moufflons vs Haidree Lions fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CYM vs HAL Match Details

Cyprus Moufflons will face Haidree Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 4:00 pm IST on November 19, Friday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 6:00 pm IST.

>CYM vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Syed Tanveer

Vice-Captain- Minhas Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for CYM vs HAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Sarwar, Muhammad Ikram

Batters: Jeevan Lasmal, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan

All-rounders: Syed Tanveer, Waqar Ali, Yasir Mehmood

Bowlers: Raza Ihsan, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Bilal

>CYM vs HAL Probable XIs:

Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Mehran Khan©, Karan Arora, Roshan Siriwardana, Kamal Raiz, Waqar Ali, Hitesh Thadani, Muhammad Bilal, Suresh Gedara, Gurdeep Sharma

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Khan, Zeshan Khan, Shoaib Ahmad, Muhammad Ikram(wk), Rauf Zaman©, Raza Ihsan, Taimoor Zeb, Syed Tanveer, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood

