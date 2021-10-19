>CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers: Table-toppers Cyprus Moufflons will be taking on Nicosia Tigers in the 63rd and 64th matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The promising game will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively.

Cyprus Moufflons have successfully established themselves as the best team in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The franchise have been ruling the points table since the start of the competition. Moufflons have won as many as 11 out of their 13 league matches. The team is on a 15-match winning streak and they will be hoping to make it 17 against Nicosia Tigers.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, are third in the standings with eight victories and five losses. Tigers will be hoping to cause an upset for Moufflons on Tuesday to confirm their place in the top four. The team will also be high on confidence as they got better off Amdocs CC by five runs in a nail-biting thriller in their last match.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

CYM vs NCT Telecast

The Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India

CYM vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CYM vs NCT Match Details

The 63rd match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Moufflons playing against Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 19, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at 12 AM IST.

>CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iftekar Jaman

Vice-Captain- Roman Mazumder

Suggested Playing XI for CYM vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Sarwar, Abid Ali

Batters: Mehedi Hasan, Sakhawat Hossain, Roman Mazumder

All-rounders: Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Faysal Mia

Bowlers: Tomal Aminul, Waqar Ali, Murtaza Yamin

CYM vs NCT Probable XIs:

>Cyprus Moufflons: Kulwinder Singh, Mehran Khan, Hamza Rehman, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Muhammad Hussain (captain), Zeeshan Sarwar (wicket-keeper), Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin

>Nicosia Tigers: Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali (wicket-keeper), Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Faysal Mia (captain), Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Sakhawat Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Shajjad Baddan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here