CYP vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 13, 1:30 PM IST

CYP vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022 match between Cyprus and Romania: In the 5th match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022, Cyprus will be locking horns with Romania at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Finland’s Vantaa on Wednesday. The two teams started the tournament on a contrasting note.

Cyprus were denied a dream start to the league as they suffered a loss by eight wickets against the Isle of Man. The poor batting performance led to the downfall of the team. Batting in the first inning, Cyprus scored only 120 runs. The opening batter Shoaib Ahmed looked decent initially but the lack of support from other players pushed the team to a dismal score.

Speaking of Romania, they made a solid statement in their first match by defeating Turkey by 51 runs. Sivakumar Periyalwar’s fifty propelled the team to a good score of 147 runs in 20 overs. The second inning saw a good bowling performance by Taranjeet Singh and Shantanu Vashisht.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus and Romania, here is everything you need to know:

CYP vs ROM Telecast

Cyprus vs Romania game will not be telecast in India.

CYP vs ROM Live Streaming

The CYP vs ROM fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CYP vs ROM Match Details

Cyprus and Romania will play against each other at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa at 1:30 PM IST on July 13, Wednesday.

CYP vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sivakumar Periyalwar

Vice-Captain: Arun Chandrasekaran

Suggested Playing XI for CYP vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nalin Pathirana

Batters: Arun Chandrasekaran, Roman Mazumder, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ramesh Satheesan, Scott Austin

All-rounders: Gurpratap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari

Bowlers: Shantanu Vashisht, Tejwinder Singh, Ijaz Hussain

CYP vs ROM2 Probable XIs

Cyprus: Iftekar Jaman, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Chamal Sadun, Neeraj Tiwari, Rajwinder Brar, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Gurpratap Singh (c).

Romania: Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Arun Chandrasekaran, Laurentiu Gherasim, Rohit Kumar (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Shakoor, Ijaz Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht.

