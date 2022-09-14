CZ vs WZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Central Zone vs West Zone Semifinal, Duleep Trophy 2022, September 15

Central Zone and West Zone will lock horns in the crucial semi-final contest of the Duleep Trophy from September 15. West Zone has a star-studded batting line-up which includes Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prithvi Shaw. Moreover, their bowling attack is bolstered by the likes of Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat. With such a strong team, West Zone appear to be the favourites against West Zone. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side wouldn’t want to get too ahead of themselves.

Although Central Zone is the weaker team on paper, they are no pushovers. Central Zone skipper Karan Sharma will aim to lead from the front by producing an all-round show. Players like Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, and Venkatesh Iyer are all proven match-winners and Central Zone will be banking on them to rise again. This semi-final game promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the semifinal match between Central Zone and West Zone, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be played on Thursday, September 15.

Where will the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

What time will the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suggested Playing XI for CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hardik Tamore

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Karan Sharma

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kumar Kartikeya

Central Zone vs West Zone Possible Starting XI:

Central Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Karan Sharma (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Himanshu Mantri, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Ashok Menaria, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniket Choudhary, Kumar Kartikeya

West Zone Predicted Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, C Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Shams Mulani, Chirag Jani, Chintan Gaja

