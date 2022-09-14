CZ vs WZ Duleep Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the Duleep Trophy Semifinal match between Central Zone and West Zone Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Central Zone and West Zone will face off in the blockbuster semifinal of the Duleep Trophy which will start on September 15. West Zone has proven match-winners in their squad. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer bring tremendous international experience to the side. Moreover, young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw are prolific run-scorers. Considering the star-studded line-up of West Zone, pundits are backing West Zone to win the Duleep Trophy.

Meanwhile, Karan Sharma-led Central Zone will be aiming to put their best foot forward against the strong West Zone. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Priyam Garg will have to come up with the goods if Central Zone is to compete with West Zone. The team will also rely heavily on veteran Ankit Rajpoot in the high-stakes encounter.

Ahead of the match between Central Zone and West Zone, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

What time will the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Central Zone vs West Zone Possible Starting XI:

Central Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Karan Sharma (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Himanshu Mantri, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Ashok Menaria, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniket Choudhary, Kumar Kartikeya

West Zone Predicted Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Shams Mulani, Chirag Jani, Chintan Gaja

