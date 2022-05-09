'Daddy Showing Who is The Boss': Ravi Shastri And Others Hail Jasprit Bumrah For Five-star Spell Against KKR

Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to form and claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Bumrah produced a five-star spell to dismantle KKR’s middle and lower order with his fiery bowling.

Bumrah, who went wicketless in the last couple of matches, brought his A-game on the table to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a below-par score of 165/9 in 20 overs. Kolkata were once marching towards 190-200 but Bumrah was too good for their middle and lower order. It was the first five-wicket haul for Bumrah in the IPL as he finished with 5/10.

After a tidy over in powerplay, Bumrah returned to the attack in the 15th over where he took just two balls to win the much-anticipated battle against Andre Russell. He started the over with a toe-crushing yorker but Russell managed to get a bat to it, Bumrah followed it up with a short ball and the KKR power-hitter tried to clear it straight down the ground as Kieron Pollard took the fine catch near the boundary rope at long-on. He then dismissed in-form Nitish Rana in the same over. While he just ran through KKR’s lower middle-order with a three-wicket maiden in the 17th over where he dismissed Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

The cricketer fraternity hailed Bumrah for his sensational performance as former India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: “Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent - @Jaspritbumrah93 @mipaltan #MIvsKKR #IPL2022."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who played for Mumbai Indians in the past, also hailed Bumrah for his scintillating spell and wrote, “Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 form is temporary class is forever jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022."

Bumrah’s Team India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal also cheered for the MI pacer and posted: “Boom Boom Boom Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #IPL2022 #MIvsKKR #firehunmain."

After his brilliant performance with the ball, Bumrah said that he trained for all the situations as he has to be flexible to ball for his team anywhere in the game.

“It was a good day. I was looking to use the dimensions of the ground. When things are going your way, it’s important to stay in the present and not to overdo things. Whenever you help the team, make an impact, that gives me a satisfaction. That’s the way I always play my cricket, so happy with my performance. I don’t go there with a fixed mindset, I train for all situations and I understand, sometimes I have to bowl at the start, sometimes in the end. I have to be flexible. Southee was expecting a yorker, he’s a bowler, thinks like one and he dug that (hat-trick ball) out. It was important to use the dimensions of the ground, it was not gripping too much, and I tried to use the bigger boundaries to my advantage," Bumrah told Star Sports.

