Dale Steyn Attempts a Daring Stunt on Skateboard, Leaves Netizens Awestruck | WATCH

Former South Africa pace bowler, who was known to leave people awestruck with his express fast bowling, is now winning hearts all over with his skateboarding skills.

Steyn, who is currently part of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff, was seen doing some stunts on a skateboard in a video posted by the IPL franchise on twitter.

“The swag never drops," was the caption used for the video on twitter by SRH.

The 39-year-old played 93 Test matches in his career and took 439 wickets, the most for a South African in cricket’s longest format. Steyn’s best bowling spell of his Test career came in 2013 against Pakistan at Johannesburg where he picked sic wickets for just eight runs.

He had also picked 196 wickets in 125 ODIs and 64 wickets in 47 T20Is. He registered the best figures of his One Day career in a match against Pakistan at Port Elizabeth on November 27, 2013 where he picked six wickets for 39 runs in his nine overs.

Playing for several IPL teams since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, Steyn has picked up 97 wickets in 95 matches at a strike rate of 22.43 and an economy of 6.92.

Steyn, who was bought by the RCB in the 2020 season, managed to pick 5 wickets in 5 matches in the final two years of his IPL career.

