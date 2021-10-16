Dale Steyn Lashes Out at Cricket South Africa for Not Wishing Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir After CSK's IPL Triumph

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has hit out at Cricket South Africa for not wishing former skipper Faf du Plessis, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad that won the IPL 2021 title on Friday, October 15. The 37-year old played a significant role in Chennai’s win over Kolkata in Dubai. His stroke-laden 59-ball 86 helped CSK set a 193 run target for KKR.

Despite getting a good start, a batting order collapse meant that Kolkata fell short by 27 runs as Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni lifted their fourth Indian Premier League title. On October 16, CSA took to its official Instagram page to congratulate pacer Lungi Ngidi on the IPL 2021 triumph before deleting the post due to massive backlash. “Congratulations @lungingidi on claiming the 2021 IPL with Chennai Super Kings", read the caption.

Not just fans but former cricketers too were surprised by the inexplicable omission of Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir’s names from the post.

Dale Steyn took to Twitter to express his displeasure; the former pacer wrote, “CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever’s running those accounts needs a talking too."

“CSA now blocked the comments section. Here’s some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," he added.

David Wiese termed the turn of events “shocking" and said Du Plessis and Tahir deserved a bit more respect.

“Absolutely shocking what’s going on with the @OfficialCSAmedia account at the moment. Surely @faf1307and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!!" Wiese tweeted while replying to Steyn.

Faf du Plessis himself was surprised with how things unfolded; replying to the post on Instagram, which is now deleted, Faf wrote, “really?"

Faf du Plessis was one of the main reasons why CSK bagged their fourth title this year. He amassed 633 at 45.21 and a strike rate of 138.20 in the season, only two behind his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Orange Cup-winning 635-run tally. On the other hand, Imran Tahir played just one game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium during the first half. While Lungi Ngidi only featured in three CSK matches.

