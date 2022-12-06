Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, December 7

Dambulla Giants will kick start their campaign in the Lanka Premier League 2022 with an encounter against Jaffna Kings. The two teams will clash against each other at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday.

Jaffna Kings will start the tournament in high spirits. They lifted the trophy last year by defeating Galle Gladiators in the final by 23 runs. Jaffna will be the favourite this year as well. The team has some good players, including Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Coming to the Dambulla Giants, they failed to make an impact last year. The team finished second-last in the points table last year. They won only three of eight league matches. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, and Sikandar Raza will be crucial players for the Giants.

Ahead of the match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings be played?

The match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be conducted on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings be played?

The match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings begin?

The match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings?

The match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings?

The match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Vice-Captain: Asitha Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asitha Fernando

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Dambulla Giants: Tom Abell, Jordan Cox, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Paul van Meerken, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Jaffna Kings: James Neesham, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva

