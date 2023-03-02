Home » Cricket Home » News » Danielle Wyatt Gets Engaged With Her Partner Georgie Hodge, Posts Photo on Social Media.

Danielle Wyatt Gets Engaged With Her Partner Georgie Hodge, Posts Photo on Social Media.

Danielle Wyatt posted a picture on Instagram and captioned the post, “Mine forever.”

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 21:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Danielle Wyatt Gets Engages With her Partner Georgie Hodge (Twitter/@Danni_Wyatt)
Danielle Wyatt Gets Engages With her Partner Georgie Hodge (Twitter/@Danni_Wyatt)

England batter Danielle Wyatt got engaged with her partner Georgie Hodge as she posted a photo on Instagram flaunting the ring. Hodge is the head of women’s football at CAA Base and an FA-licensed agent in London, which is mentioned on her Instagram bio.

Wyatt posted a picture on Instagram and captioned the post, “Mine forever."

[name]

RELATED NEWS

Several international cricketers including cricketers Harleen Deol, Alexandra Hartley, Sarah Taylor, Pooja Vastrakar and Alana King dropped congratulatory messages for the couple on the Instagram post.

Advertisement

Also Read | India vs Australia: Lyon Roars in Indore, Preys on Indian Batting

Recently, Wyatt was disappointed after missing out on getting a team in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. The English batter didn’t attract any bids at the auction.

The 31-year-old has bags of experience, playing in 143 T20I matches, and has amassed a tally of 2369 runs with an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 125.21 which includes a couple of century.

However, each WPL franchise was only allowed to pick six overseas players, thus many big names went unsold in the auction, like Alana King, Laura Wolvaardt and Wyatt herself.

Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of WPL Auction, the English cricketer revealed that she desperately wanted to be a part of WPL, and that ‘India is a wonderful place’ to play cricket.

“Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken. Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket," she wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“I mean, it was a very heart-breaking couple of days"

“I was very disappointed, obviously, having been a part of the IPL Exhibition matches and I love playing cricket in India. It’s one of the best places to play cricket. So, to not even have one bid was pretty heart-breaking. But that’s life. And my focus is purely on this World Cup now and, yeah, the sun still comes up the next day, doesn’t it?" Wyatt said in a press conference on the eve of the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 21:53 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 21:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack At 47: A Look At Other Heart Attack Survivors Including Remo D'Souza And Sunil Grover

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics