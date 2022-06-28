Danielle Wyatt Has Lunch With Arjun Tendulkar In London; Insta Picture Goes Viral

One of the most popular English women cricketers Danielle Wyatt made headlines in 2014 when she proposed to former India cricketer Virat Kohli on social media. Nonetheless, she remains fond of India’s Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as well. Back in 2009, she was training at Lord’s where she also had a glimpse of the great Tendulkar who was there with his son Arjun.

She wasted no time introducing herself to the duo. Since then, she has remained close to Arjun and when he arrived in England, she made it a point to have lunch with the Mumbai Indians youngster. The Instagram story shows Arjun having Lunch; the pic has gone viral.

“So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc. Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me," Wyatt has stated earlier.

“But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face (Laughs). They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them."

Danielle has retired from the longer version of the game and plays just white-ball games for England. She last played an international game in April.

