Danish Kaneria Highlights the Presence of Indian Batter Whose 'Flick Shots Will Be Important Against Shaheen's Bowling'

India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, a venue where they were beaten one-sidedly during the 2021 T20 World Cup opener. Back then, left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi ran riot as he went on to dismiss the top three which formed the core of the Indian batting. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul were removed early in the match and then the left-armer went onto remove the then Indian skipper who fought a lonely battle, scoring 50 crucial runs.

Nonetheless, the team will be fearful of another assault from the left-armer not only for what had happened last time around. Because Team India’s record against left-armers is not foolproof. Only recently, they were rattled by the left arm pace of Reece Topley and Obed McCoy and this shows that Indian team is vulnurable.

Speaking on this possible threat, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has said Team India wouldn’t have to ‘worry’ this time as they have a batter who can counter this threat. Suryakumar Yadav.

“No need to be afraid of Shaheen Afridi because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are world-class batters. They just need to be aware that Shaheen will look to bowl fuller and get the ball to swing into them. So they should be prepared to not commit with their leg but negotiate it with the bat by playing closer to the body. Suryakumar Yadav’s flick shots over square leg will also be important against Shaheen’s bowling," he said.

Left-arm pacers have historically caused a lot of problems to the Indian top-order. Rohit, Rahul and Kohli have had a hard time in dealing with the likes of Trent Boult and Shaeen Afridi. In recent times, it was England’s Reece Topley and and West Indies’ Obed McCoy who gave a hard time to the Indian right-handers.

