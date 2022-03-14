DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Darsait Titans and Bousher Busters: Darsait Titans will be facing off against Bousher Busters in the seventh match of the Oman D10 2022 on Monday, March 14. This game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman and is scheduled to kick off at 07:00 PM IST.

The Titans were defeated by Qurum Thunders in their season opener on Sunday. The Titans bowlers did an excellent job limiting the Thunders to 88 runs, however, their batters gave it their all but fell seven runs short of the target. They will be aiming for better performance in this encounter.

Bousher Busters, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Thunders. However, the team couldn’t sustain the momentum as they lost their following game to Ruwi Rangers by 26 runs. The Busters struggled to take regular wickets at regular intervals after being asked to bowl first and allowing Rangers to score 107 runs. The batters struggled to adjust to the conditions and fell 26 runs short of the target. They need to be on their toes in this fixture.

Advertisement

The Titans are currently sixth while the Busters are in the fourth spot of the Oman D10 league and fans can check the probable Dream11 and Predicted XI options here:

DAT vs BOB Telecast

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters game will not telecast in India

DAT vs BOB Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

DAT vs BOB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:00 PM IST on March 14, Monday.

Advertisement

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sufyan Mehmood

Vice-Captain: Bilal Shah

Suggested Playing XI for DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sultan Ahmed

Batters: Aaqib Ilyas, Abdul Rauf, Chaminda Lakmal

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Sufyan Mehmood, Sachin Jagra

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta, Fayyaz Butt, Pruthvi Machhi

DAT vs BOB Probable XIs:

Darsait Titans: Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Chaminda Lakmal, Ravindra Karunaratne, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sachin Jagra, Khurram Khan, Imran Mohammed, Sultan Ahmed (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Yagnik Pandya

Advertisement

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf, Dushan Perera, Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Pruthvi Machhi, Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here