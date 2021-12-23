Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Dream11, DAT vs BOB Dream11 Latest Update, DAT vs BOB Dream11 Win, DAT vs BOB Dream11 App, DAT vs BOB Dream11 2021, DAT vs BOB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DAT vs BOB Dream11 Live Streaming

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Darsait Titans and Bousher Busters:

In the sixth match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Darsait Titans will be crossing swords with Bousher Busters. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 pm IST on December 23, Thursday.

Bousher Busters are yet to play a full match in the T20 Championship. Busters’ first game against Qurum Thunders was called off due to rain. The team has a solid squad on paper and is likely to give a good competition to Darsait Titans on Thursday.

Talking about Darsait Titans, they were brilliant in their first game. The team did well in both the bowling and batting departments as they defeated Azaiba by 47 runs. Following the victory in the first match, Titans will aim to continue the momentum and claim another win.

Ahead of the match between Darsait Titans and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

DAT vs BOB Telecast

DAT vs BOB match will not be televised in India.

DAT vs BOB Live Streaming

DAT vs BOB match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

DAT vs BOB Match Details

The DAT vs BOB match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 pm IST on December 23, Thursday.

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sachin Kumar Jagra

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Ahmed

Batters: Aaqib Ilyas, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal, Dushan Perera

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ajay Lalcheta, Sachin Kumar Jagra

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta, Yagnit Ashwin Pandya

DAT vs BOB Probable XIs:

Darsait Titans: Nalinda Prasad Liyangassinnage, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Chaminda Lakmal, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Sachin Kumar Jagra

Bousher Busters: Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Abdul Rauf, Dushan Perera, Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Pruthvi Machhi, Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta, Sufyan Mehmood, Shubo Pal

