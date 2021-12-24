DAT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match 8, December 24, 5:30 pm IST

>DAT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Darsait Titans and Khuwair Warriors: The eighth match of the Oman D20 will see the Qurum Thunders (QUT) lock horns with Khuwair Royals (KHW) on Friday, December 24. The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1 in Oman, at 5:30 pm IST.

The Titans are coming off a loss against Bousher Busters in their last game and will look to win this game. After being asked to bat first, the Titans were all out at 104. They picked up four wickets but couldn’t prevent the Busters from crossing the line with three overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the Warriors beat Amerat Royals in their last game by six wickets. After electing to field first, they knocked over the Royals for only 129. The team then romped home in 18.1 overs for the loss of four wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Darsait Titans and Khuwair Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>DAT vs KHW Telecast

DAT vs KHW match will be not be telecasted in India.

>DAT vs KHW Live Streaming

The Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DAT vs KHW Match Details

The Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Friday, December 24 at 5:30 pm.

>DAT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Jagra

Vice-Captain: Aamir Kaleem

Suggested Playing XI for DAT vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Muzaffar Shiralkar

Batters: Ravindra Karunaratne, Zeeshan Siddique, Arjun Dhiman, Chaminda Lakmal

All-rounders: Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sachin Jagra,

Bowlers: Yagnik Pandya, Rubel Satter, Ubaid Ullah

>DAT vs KHW Probable XIs:

>Darsait Titans: Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne, Chaminda Lakmal, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Sultan Ahmed (WK), Sachin Jagra, Nalinda Prasad Indika, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Yagnik Pandya

>Khuwair Royals: Zeeshan Siddique, Arjun Dhiman, Sean Nowak, Aamir Kaleem (C), Amir Ali, Danish Mohammad, Muzaffar Shiralkar (WK), Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Rubel Satter, Afzal Khan

