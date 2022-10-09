Veteran South African batter David Miller mourned the demise of his die-hard fan Ane who lost her life after battling cancer. The South African batter was very close to the young fan as he was in constant touch with her and also met her several times. Earlier, when Miller put out an emotional Instagram story on her demise, several fans speculated that she was her daughter but it has come to light that Ane was one of his biggest fans and the Proteas batter was also close to her.

The southpaw also posted a video on Instagram where he paid a tribute to her young fan. “RIP you little rockstar Love you always!" Miller captioned the video.

Advertisement

Live Score India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Updates

Earlier, Miller posted an emotional story on Instagram where he said that the young fan taught him about cherishing every single moment in life.

“Going to miss you so much my skut! Thee bigggest heart I’ve ever known. You took fighting to a different level always incredibly positive and a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much! RIP," wrote Miller.

The 33-year-old also wore a black armband on his sleeve to pay tribute to his young fan during the 2nd ODI match against India in Ranchi.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoys Australia vs England T20 Match Alongside Three Indian Players

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Miller has been in terrific form in recent times as he scored a century against India in the 2nd T20I and also scored valuable runs in the third match of the series. The left-handed batter continued his good form with the bat in the ODI series as he slammed unbeaten 75 runs in the rain-affected first match to help South Africa take a 1-0 lead.

However, Miller wasn’t able to give the desired finishing touch to the Proteas’ innings in the second ODI as he remained unbeaten on 35 off 34 balls. Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) scored solid half-centuries as South Africa posted a formidable 278/7.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here