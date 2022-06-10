David Miller Turns 33: Top Performances in the IPL by the South African Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAVID MILLER: South African cricketer David Miller turns 33 today. Famously known as ‘Killer Miller’, the aggressive left-handed batsman made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2012. Miller has been an integral part of IPL teams like Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and this year’s champions Gujarat Titans. Miller has single-handedly decided matches for his team, thanks to his attacking prowess and fearless attitude.

In the 15th season of IPL, the South African batter scored 481 runs in 16 matches at an average of 68.71. His strike rate in the IPL 2022 season has also been an impressive 142.73. In the final match against Rajasthan Royals, the southpaw played a crucial knock of 32 (not out) off 19 balls to help his side lift the maiden IPL trophy.

Overall, he has amassed 2455 runs and played 105 matches in IPL. In international cricket, he has scored 3,503 runs in ODIs and 1,786 runs in T20Is for South Africa.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his top IPL innings:

68 not out off 38 balls against Rajasthan Royals (2022)

In the Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals, Miller played a terrific match-winning knock of 68 (not out) off 38 balls. His quickfire innings helped his side in winning the match by seven wickets and reach the final.

Miller was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar display. The Gujarat Titans batter had smashed three boundaries and five sixes during his knock. 54 of 30 balls against Rajasthan Royals (2015)

The first mention on the list is an innings from the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League. While batting first, Royals put a massive total of 191 on the board. Chasing a huge total, Punjab struggled as the top order collapsed. The aggressive Miller had to play out of his comfort zone as he had to contain himself from attacking early on a difficult track.

But after getting settled, ‘killer Miller’ destroyed the Royals bowling attack and played a classy inning of 54 runs from 30 deliveries. Punjab was able to tie the match and eventually win it in the super over, thanks to a brave inning from David Miller. 51 of 19 balls against Rajasthan Royals (2014)

In the 2014 edition of the IPL, David Miller scored one of the quickest half-centuries of the season. Rajasthan Royals managed to put a respectable score of 191runs on the board. Punjab’s opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Wriddhiman Saha returned to the dug-out. The middle-order tried to control the damage but was not able to meet the required run rate.

When Miller came into bat, Punjab had a very low run rate and the required rate seemed difficult to get. David Miller unleashed himself and set the match on fire. He played a rapid knock of 51 runs in just 19 balls, which included three fours and six sixes. 80 of 41 balls against Pune Warriors India (2013)

Miller debuted in the 2013 season of the IPL and came into the limelight following this explosive inning against Pune Warriors India. The now-disbanded team, Pune elected to bat first and managed to put up a competitive total of 185.

Following a top-order collapse, Miller joined Mandeep Singh to form a match-winning partnership. Miller scored a brilliant 81 run innings of just 50 deliveries. He remained unbeaten and carried Punjab over the line. 89 of 55 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015)

In 2015, Punjab travelled to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to face Sunrisers Hyderabad. After winning the toss, Hyderabad decided to bat first and put up a competitive score of 185. Punjab got a good start but kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

David Miller came to the crease during a difficult phase of the game. The pitch seemed lifeless and wickets kept falling on the other end. Miller single-handedly fought for the Punjab side and scored an unbeaten 89 run inning, which included nine sixes. Unfortunately, his valiant efforts were not enough to take the Punjab team over the line. 101 of 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013)

David Miller’s only IPL century came in 2013 against a strong RCB team led by Captain Virat Kohli. RCB was asked to bat first by Punjab and they managed to score 190 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing a stiff total, Punjab lost their top-order batters in the initial overs of the innings.

Miller took up the responsibility of getting Punjab over the line. He played an outrageous inning of 101 runs from mere 38 deliveries. Miller dealt in boundaries as his blistering knock consisted of 7 sixes and 8 fours. Punjab managed to chase down the total with two overs to spare. On that night David Miller played arguably the best innings of the Indian Premier League.

