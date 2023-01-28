David Warner Admits Being 'Tired' and 'Exhausted' Ahead of Australia's Tour of India

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner had admitted that fatigue has indeed taken its toll on him after a busy summer. Warner is due to travel to India for Australia’s four-match Test series, which will be followed by an ODI series of three matches.

Ahead of Cricket Australia’s awards night, Warner revealed that he is feeling the effects of a hectic schedule, juggling between franchise cricket and national duty.

The 36-year-old played six matches for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) finals before they were eliminated, after playing multiple matches against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa in Australian colors.

Apart from the on-field turmoil, Warner has also had to deal with off-the-field issues as well related to the overturning of his leadership ban, which has taken its toll on Warner.

Speaking to reporters about his hectic summer, the veteran said, “It’s been challenging. I’m quite tired, exhausted."

David has five days to rest ahead of Australia’s next assignment away on Indian shores, however, one of those rest days will be taken up by CA’s awards night, which will be attended by the Test squad, before they depart for the subcontinent.

“There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which aren’t going to the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, that would’ve been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is," Warner added.

With the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year, the schedule will not get any easier for the defending champs, and Warner has hinted that he may consider his participation in the BBL next year since the tournament will take place after the spectacle in India.

“Hopefully next year I can come out and be a little bit fresher than what I am at the moment. It’s going to be a long lead-in to our summer. From a personal point of view, I’m going to have to try and work out how to stay nice and fresh," he stated further.

