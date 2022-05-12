David Warner Completes his Eighth 400-run Season in IPL

Australian batter David Warner, during his team’s clash with Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, completed his eighth 400-run season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The numbers are enough to advocate that he is one of the finest players to have ever played in this cash-rich tournament. Warner, playing on a tricky wicket against Rajasthan, managed to survive through adversity and scored an unbeaten 52 off 41 balls.

He played second fiddle to Mitchell Marsh, who appeared quite aggressive on field. Marsh saved his best for this game, as he not only scalped 2 wickets for 25 runs, but also scored a match-winning 89 off 62 balls, before getting caught at the short fine leg. Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium.

Warner has been in sensational form for Delhi Capitals this IPL season. He is the third-highest run-scorer with 427 runs in his kitty, from 10 matches, with an average of 61. In the last nine seasons that Warner has played, the Aussie has crossed the 400-run mark eight times. The only year he missed out on was his turbulent 2021 season with SunRisers Hyderabad. In the previous season, Warner struggled for runs throughout the first phase of the IPL and then was benched through the majority of the UAE campaign. First, he was removed as SRH captain, then he was ruled out of the playing XI, and things got just ugly between the player and the franchise, following which he was not released ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

Delhi Capitals roped in Warner in their team, and the cricketer hasn’t disappointed the selectors. In the ongoing campaign, Warner has managed to score over 400 runs at a quick rate. Earlier in the tournament, when Delhi faced SRH, Warner smashed his former franchise for a 92* from just 58 balls, showcasing a glimpse of his vintage self.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is at the fifth spot in the points tally, with 6 wins and as many losses. The franchise needs to win their two remaining games against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

