David Warner Congratulates RRR’s Team on Historic Golden Globe Award For Naatu Naatu

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR scripted history after its ‘Naatu Naatu’ song won in the Best Original Song category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The win has whipped up a storm on social media.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the RRR team from fans and celebrities alike. Joining the bandwagon, Australia’s opening batter David Warner also dropped his message for RRR.

Sharing the poster of the Naatu Naatu song, Warner wrote, “Congrats and well done on the award,".

Warner’s post has gone viral on Instagram, and has been liked over 5 lakh time now.

Fans appreciated Warner’s congratulatory post and flooded the comment section of the post.

One fan wrote, “David bhai. You come to Tollywood. I will introduce you to Rajamouli."

Many fans have requested Warner to make an Instagram Reel on the song. “David Warner one more reel on Naatu Naatu," read a reply.

Another user commented, “Sir please dance. Reel on this song."

Warner recently celebrated his 100th Test with a splendid double-century against South Africa and he’s known to be a fan of Telugu cinema and his post for RRR doesn’t come as a surprise.

Warner often posts entertaining Instagram reels of himself lip synching popular songs and dialogues from Telugu movies.

RRR’s catchy number Naatu Naatu beat Taylor Swift’s Carolina and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up behind to bag the award for the best original song at the latest edition of Golden Globes award.

The 4 1/2-minute song was filmed in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s official residence in 2021. The title means “Dance Dance" in Telugu.

It was penned by Chandrabose and composed by music director MM Keeravani

RRR emerged as a blockbuster last year and was well-received in international markets as well. The magnum opus revolves around two Indian revolutionaries who team up to fight the British Raj in 1920s pre-independence India. The film offers a grand visual spectacle and has no shortage of impressive fight sequences and boasts of a spectacular CGI.

RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globes. However, the film didn’t make the cut.

