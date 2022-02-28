David Warner Gets Himself Clicked With Hollywood Actor; Then Asks Interesting Question

Australia opener David Warner spent some time with popular Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and he made sure that he shares the post on Instagram. Warner usually remains quite active on social media and he makes a point to engage his audience. “The cricketer on Monday took to Instagram to post a photo with famous Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg. He captioned the photo as, “Who would play you in a movie?? 😂😂 #dream #believe #cricket".

Meanwhile, his good friend Usman Khawaja replied on the post with some friendly banter.

Both grew up playing cricket for New South Wales and are quite close to each other. The Aussie left-hander usually posts a lot on social media. His posts attract eyeballs due to their nature. He can be often seen shaking a leg as Allu Arjun; in fact, he posted quite a lot on his blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa.’

In one of the videos, David’s face morphed into Allu Arjun’s face in some shots from the film. The video also sees David sharing the screen space with the female lead of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna. The clip even sees the Australian cricketer doing the signature moves by Allu Arjun in the film. The funny video has taken the internet by storm, as the video garnered more than 3 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Taking to the captions, David Warner added three laughing emoticons and wrote, “ #Pushpa sooo good," with a thumbs-up emoticon.

Well, this isn’t the first time Warner had created a video related to Pushpa. Australia opener David Warner, who often recreates content from Allu Arjun’s films, first shared a video where he enacted Allu Arjun’s dance moves on Srivalli. And even Allu Arjun had responded with fire and laughter emojis in the comments section. Later, the cricketer’s three daughters, Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner, were also seen dancing to the song Saami Saami in a video. “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad 😂😂 #pushpa @candywarner1," Warner wrote in the captions.

