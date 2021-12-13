David Warner, Hayley Matthews Named ICC Players of The Month

Australia’s David Warner and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews have been named as ICC’s player of the month. While the explosive opener pipped the likes of Pakistan’s Abid Ali and NZ seamer Tim Southee in the race, Matthews’s all-round show in ODIs won her the women’s award ahead of left-arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh.

Warner made a strong comeback to international cricket as he was full of runs in the business end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This includes 53 in the final against New Zealand after 49 in the semifinal against Pakistan. He was also named Player of the Match in an earlier Super 12s match against the West Indies for a blistering 89 not out off 56 balls. Warner aggregated 209 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 151.44 in four T20Is during the period.

Jury member Russel Arnold said about Warner: “David was back to his scintillating best during the T20 World Cup and his aggression at the top of the order was outstanding. His 209 runs at a strike rate of 151 in four innings simply tells the story. There was no recovering from the early onslaught by Warner and his stroke play was pleasing to the eye."

Advertisement

Matthews won the award on her second nomination. She was earlier nominated in July along with captain Stafanie Taylor, who was the winner then. Matthews scored 141 runs and grabbed nine wickets at an average of 13.11 during the period. She starred in a series win over Pakistan, scoring 57 runs and taking three for 31 in the first match before a four for 26 runs in the second.

Jury member Irfan Pathan said about Matthews: “Hayley was the star, performing with both bat and ball. Her all-round performance was one of the reasons the West Indies won against Pakistan, and she deserves to be the women’s Player of the Month."

The selection process for the monthly awards, which were instituted in January, combines votes cast by former players, prominent journalists and global cricket fans.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here